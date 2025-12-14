MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 94,544 Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

