Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,352 shares of company stock worth $82,994,387. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

MU stock opened at $241.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $264.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

