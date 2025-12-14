Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $310.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

