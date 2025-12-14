Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.09 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 11.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.