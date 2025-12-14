Prospera Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,288,000 after purchasing an additional 238,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

