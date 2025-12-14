Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 60,662 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

