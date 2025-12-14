Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. CocaCola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $3,846,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:KO opened at $70.51 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

