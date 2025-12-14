TT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

