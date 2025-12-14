Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 154,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 172,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Goldquest Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$504.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goldquest Mining news, insider Luis Santana sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,604,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,086,423.30. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Florian Siegfried sold 171,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$214,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,000,000. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $635,671. 17.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

