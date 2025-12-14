New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) were down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 719,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

New Age Metals Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

