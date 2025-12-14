freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €28.50 and last traded at €28.50. 181,346 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.10.
freenet Stock Up 0.6%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.73.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
