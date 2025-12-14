Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CocaCola by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,455,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $22,443,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.51 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

