Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Stock Up 10.0%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94.
About Hillcrest Petroleum
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hillcrest Petroleum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.