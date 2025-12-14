Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,644,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

