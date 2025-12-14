BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

