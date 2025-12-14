BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.