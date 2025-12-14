Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.84 and last traded at $119.50. Approximately 31,291,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,230,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,763 shares of company stock worth $475,858,262 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,056,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

