Promus Capital LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Promus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.5% of Promus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Promus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $395.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $238.73 and a one year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

