Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1,686.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,457 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.47 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

