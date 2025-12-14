Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,163 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $131,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. Promus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% in the second quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total transaction of $269,960.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,489 shares of company stock worth $26,972,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

