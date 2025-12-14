Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 64,227 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $196,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.81.

Shares of JPM opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

