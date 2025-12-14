Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after buying an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 144,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 89,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

