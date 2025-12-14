AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Lifted by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,435,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,833,000 after buying an additional 8,355,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

