Comparing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Snowflake”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $900.02 million 3.48 -$36.30 million ($0.27) -97.33 Snowflake $3.63 billion 20.36 -$1.29 billion ($4.04) -53.95

Tenable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snowflake, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -3.44% N/A N/A Snowflake -30.76% -45.91% -13.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenable and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 1 8 9 0 2.44 Snowflake 3 3 35 2 2.84

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.97%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $274.78, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Snowflake.

Summary

Snowflake beats Tenable on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

