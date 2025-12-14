14,888 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $212.27. The company has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

