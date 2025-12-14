13,942 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,836,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,672.56. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,464 shares of company stock valued at $38,250,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.