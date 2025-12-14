13,942 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,836,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.
View Our Latest Research Report on ANET
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,672.56. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,464 shares of company stock valued at $38,250,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.