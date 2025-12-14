Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Takes $9.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VXUS stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.