National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $202,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total transaction of $58,229.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 109,043 shares of company stock valued at $60,816,225 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.79.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

