21,542 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Purchased by Wellington Capital Management Inc.

Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wellington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.