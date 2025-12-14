Stark Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

SCHA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

