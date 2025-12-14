MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

