MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Takes $6.18 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.38.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

