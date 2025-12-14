Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $275.95 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,624 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $275,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.19.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

