NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $174.62 and last traded at $175.02. 202,171,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 223,863,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

Specifically, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $3,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,137,116.60. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

