Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,388 shares of company stock worth $27,248,752. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

