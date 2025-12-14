Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE MRK opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
