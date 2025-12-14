Tactive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 162.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 560,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

