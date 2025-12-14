TT Capital Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 341,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

