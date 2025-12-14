Midwestern Financial LLC IA Invests $1.06 Million in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 270.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

