Midwestern Financial LLC IA Buys Shares of 36,909 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Midwestern Financial LLC IA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Midwestern Financial LLC IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

