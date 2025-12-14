TT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

