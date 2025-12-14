Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 310,712 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.41% of Interparfums worth $101,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. BWS Financial cut Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Interparfums Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

