Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $665,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,348,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,642,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,860,000 after buying an additional 198,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

