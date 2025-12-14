Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $54.21 Million Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Reddit worth $54,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $5,002,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reddit by 134.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $3,275,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 173,694 shares in the company, valued at $40,642,659.06. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,238,354.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,027,672.84. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 405,619 shares of company stock valued at $85,742,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

