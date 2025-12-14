Evolution Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VUG opened at $485.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

