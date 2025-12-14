Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.37% of Centene worth $98,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 248.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.