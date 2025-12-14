Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,183 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of CocaCola worth $238,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.39. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

