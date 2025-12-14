Munro Partners Invests $19.65 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.24.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $437.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $473.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

