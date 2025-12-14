Provident Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,707 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $70,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. The trade was a 72.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%
VRTX opened at $452.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.32.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 31.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
