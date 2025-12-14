Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,227.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 754,655 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $73,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

