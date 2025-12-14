Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (BNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 249,174 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,219,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.