Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (BNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $49.44.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile
Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
